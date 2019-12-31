Franklin County Sheriff’s Office offers free rides on New Year’s Eve

by: KNWA

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free ride to anyone in the county who feels too intoxicated to drive this New Year’s.

The department posted on Facebook that it’s not a trick or a gimmick — police would “rather pick you up and take you home than issue a death notification.”

Police say they will be enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on drunk and intoxicated driving.

You can call Franklin County dispatch at (479) 667-4176 or at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 667-4127.

