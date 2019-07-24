Breaking News
Franciscan Villa fire ignites a smoking conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This morning a fire at the Franciscan Villa started a conversation about smoking policies in apartments.

The buildings smoking policy was light until a couple of years ago when they partnered with the sustainable management company.

A new smoking policy was put into place after the partnership. The policy only affected new tenants.

Another property management company in Springfield, TLC Properties, has been moving towards smoke-free apartments since 2015.

TLC announced that all of their new buildings are smoke free and they are working to make established properties smoke free as well.

This is a developing story.

