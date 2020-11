DAVIE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Kevin Doyle from Mad Hatter Muffler shop works on replacing a catalytic converter on a truck on December 7, 2009 in Davie, Florida. The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that greenhouse gases endanger people’s health and need to be regulated. This would involve among other measures the regulating of the tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions of cars, which are a large contributor to greenhouse gases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A catalytic converter was stolen from a box truck owned by The Kitchen, Inc. over the weekend.

According to a press release, this is the fourth catalytic converter stolen in a little over a year.

“The box truck is used to move clients into their new homes and transport donations. Deliveries and donation pickups will be halted until the truck is fixed,” the release states.

The Kitchen says catalytic converters were stolen in: