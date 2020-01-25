Fourth annual Think Summit hosted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — BIZ 417 hosted its fourth annual Think Summit today in Springfield.

The event was held at the Springfield Art Museum and was presented by the Centric Consulting Group.

There were about 350 business and community leaders there all sharing ideas about how to keep the city and region moving forward.

“It’s a day tech talks all about Springfield,” said Logan Aguirre, president of BIZ 417. “So, we are hearing from amazing entrepreneurs, creators, inventors business people community leaders who are telling us their inspirations and things they made happen here that they could really make happen anywhere but they’ve chosen to do it here.”

The event has been referred to as an out-of-the box business conference with all day presentations.

