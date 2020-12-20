Four-year-old dead, two others injured in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– A four-year-old was found dead this morning, with the child’s mother and a two-year-old also severely injured.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office were notified at about 1 a.m. Sunday by the child’s father. The office said the child was reportedly beaten, submerged in a pond and left to freeze before being taken back into the residence.

The two that were injured were taken to a nearby hospital in Sedalia.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been arrested and pending multiple felony charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.