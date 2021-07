SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a house fire that sent four people to the hospital.

According to the Fire Department, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine Avenue. Once on the scene, crews found the home with heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Crews were able to find the four residents during search and rescue and were taken to two Springfield hospitals.

The fire is still under investigation.