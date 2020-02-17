Four people found dead in North Little Rock home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Police found four people dead during a property check in North Little Rock late last night.

On February 16th around 11:55 pm officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were conducting a property check in the 1000 block of Parker Street. Officers found an open door at 1011 Parker and found an adult male inside the house. Officers knocked on the door in an attempt to gain his attention, however he did not respond.

Officers entered the residence to check on the man and discovered he was dead. Officers then conducted a safety search of the residence. During the safety search Officers found two additional adult males and one adult female deceased in the home.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation. Detectives recovered several items of evidence which included suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Detectives did not observe any trauma to the bodies.

The four bodies will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be completed. At this time the cause and manner of death are unknown. The names of the individuals will not be released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.