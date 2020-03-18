ICYMI: Four cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During a press conference hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, four cases of COVID-19 in Greene County were confirmed. City leaders also prohibited in-restaurant dining while lowering the recommended public gathering maximum from 50 people to 10.
There are 15 positive cases total of the coronavirus in Missouri.
During Governor Mike Parson’s press conference on Tuesday (3/17/20), he strongly encouraged canceling public gatherings of 50 people and announced that Missouri casinos will be closed through March 30, 2020.
To prevent COVID-19, you can practice good hygiene by:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.