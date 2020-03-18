ICYMI: Four cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During a press conference hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, four cases of COVID-19 in Greene County were confirmed. City leaders also prohibited in-restaurant dining while lowering the recommended public gathering maximum from 50 people to 10.

There are 15 positive cases total of the coronavirus in Missouri.

Samples from 52 more individuals were tested today at our state laboratory for COVID-19. Five new positive cases. And 2 counties reported cases tested by other labs.



– 267 total individuals tested

– 253 negative

– 15 positive totalhttps://t.co/72uSkl2FXy



(1/2) — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) March 17, 2020

During Governor Mike Parson’s press conference on Tuesday (3/17/20), he strongly encouraged canceling public gatherings of 50 people and announced that Missouri casinos will be closed through March 30, 2020.

To prevent COVID-19, you can practice good hygiene by: