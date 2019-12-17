four $100 counterfeit bills given to Salvation Army

Local News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Salvation Army’s goal is to raise 1 million dollars during its holiday campaign this year.

There was a bit of a disappointment recently after someone put four fake $100 bills in a donation bucket.

Jeff Smith, with The Salvation Army, told us they discovered the counterfeit bills before taking them to the bank.

He said they didn’t feel like real money, and there was writing in another language on the back.

Smith says the organization has filed a police report.

“So you know when you don’t have the $400 you thought you had it’s a little bit of a letdown,” Smith said. “But we also have faith that we’ll make it up and the community will step forward and are going to help us reach that goal.”

Smith told us he isn’t sure which bucket the counterfeit bills were dropped in.

