Founders Day of Caring: Ozarks First crew volunteers at Eden Village

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozarks First crew went out to Eden Village to volunteer their time for community projects.

This is a part of Founders Day of Caring, an event hosted every year by KOLR10’s parent company, Nexstar.

Eden Village is where 31 tiny homes are there to help people get back on their feet.

“A lot of what’s happening today is stuff that would have happened a year, year and a half ago if this was the only project we were working on, but the vision is a city where no one sleeps outside, and we need four or five villages for that to happen,” said Nate Schlueter, the chief visionary officer of Eden Village.

With more than 100 people on the waitlist for a home, visionaries Schlueter and Cherie Croney say this is only the beginning.

“We’re almost finished with Eden Village 2, we’ll start construction on Eden Village 3 in January,” said Schlueter.

The Founders Day of Caring is taking place on East Division. Eden Village two, built on the land of a former trailer park, is on West Brower.

Croney said its been made possible through grants and donations, but volunteers are what ensure residents thrive in their new space.

“Really what I want is if a resident comes to me and says hey, I want to learn to play the guitar, I want to go out into the community and find a volunteer that will teach our resident how to play the guitar,” said Croney.

Schlueter said they are now licensing the Eden Village model to cities across the country.

There is one facility in the works in North Carolina, Washington D.C., and possibly California.