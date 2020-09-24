Foundation for Springfield Public Schools awards over $100k to teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools awarded over $100,000 to teachers in the district Thursday.

According to Springfield Public Schools, the foundation awarded $152,330 in Back to School Grants. The district says 80 grants were delivered to sites across the district early in the week by Executive Director Natalie Murdock and Development Director Tina Pham.

“Grant Delivery Day normally includes a celebration at the Foundation for SPS offices, but this year everything is different. Just because it is different, did not stop us from celebrating our educators,” Executive Director Natalie Murdock said.