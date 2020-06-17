Foul odor leads police to body of woman in Kansas City home

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Courtesy: Getty images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say complaints of a foul odor in a northeastern Kansas City apartment complex led officers to discover the decomposing body of a woman in one of the units.

Police said in a written statement that officers found the woman’s body around 4 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment building on the southern edge of the South Indian Mound neighborhood.

Police say neighbors reported that there had been a foul odor there for several days.

Police have not released the name of the woman. Her death is being treated as suspicious.