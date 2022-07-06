SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One, a foster-based animal rescue in Springfield, helps animals in need in the Springfield area.

The animals Rescue One helps live in the organization’s foster homes until they are able to find a permanent home.

“There’s a lot of need for fosters,” said Kimmy, a foster for two 11-month-old cats named Pickles and Sprout. “So all you need to do is open your home and your heart to them.”

Rescue One provides the food and vet appointments for the animals to make fostering them easy, Kimmy said.

“They definitely are desperate for fosters,” she said about Rescue One. “Desperate for adopters too. Could definitely use some help.”

Rescue One is hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic July 10 from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot of Life 360 at 1901 E. Division Street. Vaccines for rabies, bordetella, canine DAPPV, and feline HCPCH will be $10 each. The event is cash only and visitors are asked to stay in their cars.