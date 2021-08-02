FosterAdopt Connect expanding following state funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thanks to some state funding, more help is on the way for foster and adoptive families.

Allison Gregory of FosterAdopt Connect says her non-profit is expanding big. It plans to add three more adoption resource centers by 2023.

“We’re really looking to kind of fill in some of those gaps that are service gaps within our community that populations are kind of falling in between the cracks,” Gregory said. “We want to fill those cracks with services and make sure that everybody has the help that they need to be successful on their journey in life.”

Soon, Gregory’s non-profit will serve rural areas that lack resources for adoptive and foster families.

She couldn’t share how much funding FosterAdopt Connect received, but she says it allows her group to hire more people and serve more kids in 29 counties.

It plans to bring in some new programs like fostering prevention and a youth drop-in center. Gregory said the center would offer a safe place for at-risk or homeless youth to go to. A location hasn’t been selected yet.

FosterAdopt Connect’s first goal is to fill more positions. Gregory says that’s going to be a challenge but she’s optimistic.

“We’re just really excited to be on this growth trajectory right now and just really looking forward to helping more kiddos and their families,” Gregory said.

Gregory said the drop-in center will be for 13 to 17 year olds.