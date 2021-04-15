Forward SGF consultants discuss housing trends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield is halfway through its initiative, Forward SGF, in its effort to better the community as it grows and develops.

As the comprehensive plan and vision for the future of Springfield develops, housing seems to be becoming the main focus.

John Houseal, Forward SGF comprehensive plan consultant, said housing concerns needing to be addressed are affordability, the variety of housing stock and proximity of amenities.

Houseal said nationally, affordability remains an issue, renting is more common and quality of life and amenities help determine where people want to live.

Laurel Bryant, with Murney Associates, said focusing on what draws people to an area can make an impact on the growth the city will see and potentially keep.

“People live places where they feel like they have safe streets,” said Bryant. “I really believe that we can cultivate different housing types and focus on mixed-use properties where we might have services for people that will be drawn to that little district.”

Some of the possible solutions to come out of the discussion on April 15 are more beautification efforts, public investments in neighborhoods and looking at growing the workforce.