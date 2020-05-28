Forty sexual assault kits shipped from Cass County to be tested

CASS COUNTY, Mo.– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that a shipping event of 40 more Missouri rape kits have been shipped from Cass County to a Virginia lab for testing.

This is a part of the safe kit initiative that’s working to get the state caught up on their back log of untested rape kits.

The lab is considered an essential business and results from the test can be expected to show up normally. The Attorney General’s Office says extra precautions are being taken during each collections since the pandemic started.

The Cass County shipping event included test gathered from the Belton Police Department, Harrisonville Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Raymore Police Department and Bates County Sheriff’s Department.

Shipping events have been held at the police departments in Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Springfield, Columbia, St. Joseph, Blue Springs, and Joplin, and at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.