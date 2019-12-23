Fort Leonard Wood soldiers spend Christmas in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is welcoming hundreds of soldiers today in hopes that everyone feels ‘home for the holidays’.

The troops started their day with a welcome ceremony at Bass Pro.

“We’re your neighbors right down the street, and we want to be apart of your community,” said Donna Martin, Fort Leonard Wood commanding general.

Springfield rolled out the red carpet for 400 service members who can’t make it home for the holidays today.

Mayor Ken Mcclure also proclaimed today’s home for the holiday day in Springfield.

The city partnered with several businesses in town to give the service members a day they won’t forget.

After the welcome home rally, service members kicked off their day of activities at Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium.

Mayor Mcclure said it was important to city leaders to make sure these men and women have a memorable experience by letting them know Springfield is also their home.