Fort Leonard Wood officials search for missing soldier; last seen near the Gasconade River

The workweek began with a fair amount of sunshine across the area but we did see spotty showers and storms trying to move our way. Today is looking like we'll see a slightly better chance of those showers and storms as a piece of upper-level spin moves through the area. Not all of us will see rain but we can expect widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. We'll still see a bit of sunshine and with that, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. For those of you that do see a storm, temperatures will be impacted and likely be a little cooler. The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as multiple disturbances move through the region. It's looking like a better chance will be on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don't get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in by the start of next week. Sunshine and heat take over by Monday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great day!