Forsyth women dead after a head-on crash on near Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- One woman has died after a head-on crash Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Missouri 76, four miles east of Branson. The accident occurred when a Chevrolet HHR crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on.

Hope Shofner, 33-years-old, was a passenger in the HHR and was pronounced dead at Cox Hospital in Branson.

The driver of the HHR and the driver of the Nissan had minor to moderate injuries.

This makes the 81st fatality for 2020.