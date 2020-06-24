Forsyth Police train for the field with simulators

NIXA, Mo. — Law enforcement officers in Forsyth received training on handling high-risk situations with simulators and laser shooting.

Forsyth Police chief David Forrest says training at the Ozarks Shoot Don’t Shoot simulates any call officers might have to respond to in the field.

“It’s basically a video of people talking to you or talking about something, like a normal call we would go to,” said Forrest. “We have to interact and make a decision at that point in time.”

Ozarks Shoot Don’t Shoot says on their website their training involves the use of modified guns that shoot lasers.

Skills these trainings claim to improve are accuracy, judgment, target identification, confidence and response time.

“We [police officers] do a lot of things out on the street that a lot of people don’t get to deal with, so this training is going to be very helpful for us,” said officer Shawn Predmore, Forsyth Police Department

Taney County chief deputy Brad Daniels says officers are able to make mistakes in a controlled setting and go over what went wrong afterward.

“With this training, they have the chance to change up the scenario based on their interaction,” said Daniels. “It forces them to talk and communicate.”

Chief Forrest hopes to do training similar to this every year. Other police entities are allowed to watch the training and see if it would be useful in their departments.