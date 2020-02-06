Live Now
Former Texas County Sheriff resigns after facing multiple felony charges

TEXAS COUNTY, MO.– A former Texas County Sheriff who faces multiple felony charges has officially resigned, according to the Houston Herald.

The paper says James Sigman sent a two-sentence letter to the Texas County Commission resigning from the Sheriff’s position and demanding to be paid for what he says is his outstanding salary from July 2018 to January 2020.

After being arrested in July 2018, Sigman was removed from office by the county, but Sigman says the county wrongfully removed him.

Some of the charges against Sigman include assault, robbery, endangering a child, and unlawful use of a weapon.

