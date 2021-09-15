Former Texas County Sheriff acquitted of multiple charges

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A judge has acquitted former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski of multiple charges.

Sigman was charged for allegedly allowing Tomaszewski to act as an officer when she was not authorized to do so and that she at times attempted to gain information through a state law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate, pointed a loaded weapon at a 1-year-old child and exposed a minor to “sexually violent offenders and other dangerous criminals.”

Sigman now only has a remaining count concerning forgery. The charges involve approving a timecard for Tomaszewski for hours she didn’t work.

Judge John Beger ruled Tomaszewski still has the remaining counts:

-First-degree Robbery: this includes charges that Tomaszewski forcibly stole a cell phone.

-False impersonation: this includes charges of falsely representing she was a person in the profession of law enforcement.

-Two counts of forgery: this includes charges of making a false timecard.

Whether to acquit Tomaszewski on the counts of robbery and false impersonation is still being considered by the judge. The trial continues Thursday.

The two were arrested after they were indicted by a grand jury, following an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

As the trial began Monday, Sigman waived what was originally supposed to be a jury trial and is now a bench trial.

Tomaszewski is also being tried with Sigman, and she waived a jury trial.

The documents state that Sigman and Tomaszewski were involved in a romantic relationship since “very near the time she was initially hired at the Sheriff’s Office.”