Former state rep Kevin Elmer charged with misdemeanor DUI

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (News-Leader) — A local lawmaker-turned-labor judge is facing a misdemeanor charge in Christian County after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Former state representative Kevin Elmer was pulled over on Friday, July 19, near the intersection of Main Street and Scott Wayne Drive, according to a probable cause statement written by a Nixa police officer.

The officer had been dispatched to the area around the nearby Walmart after a report of someone driving a Ford truck over curbs and through grass areas in the parking lot.

When the officer approached Elmer’s truck, he noticed a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from the vehicle and wrote that Elmer’s eyes were “blood shot, watery and glassy,” according to the report.

The officer then conducted multiple tests that indicated Elmer’s blood-alcohol level was above 0.20 and placed him under arrest, the report said.

To read the original story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.