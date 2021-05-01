Former Springfield officer along with seven others were honored at Missouri’s Law Enforcement Memorial Service

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Six Missouri law enforcement officers and two corrections officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 were honored on May 1, during Missouri’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Christopher Walsh was one of the eight officers across Missouri who died in the line of duty. All eight officers’ names were added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.

Walsh was killed during the mass shooting at the Kum and Go gas station on East Chestnut Expressway on March 15, 2020. A gunman shot six people inside the store and four of the victims, including Walsh, died.