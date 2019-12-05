1  of  3
Former Springdale teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

by: Andrew Epperson

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Randall Scott Peckham was arrested in Springdale on a couple of felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault, according to a Springdale Police press release.

Detectives arrested Peckham, 57, on a warrant that also included a count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The arrest happened at around 2 p.m. at his home Wednesday, the press release said.

Peckham is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

In October, Springdale Police received a report from a female Springdale High School student who noted a possible inappropriate social media interactions with a teacher. This was followed by a criminal investigation that uncovered the identity of the teacher as Peckham.

