Former Sikeston police officer charged after fatal crash

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
arrest handcuffs_-3342405162456824569

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) – A former police officer in southeast Missouri is charged in a crash that killed a woman and injured four others, including the officer.

A special prosecutor charged 47-year-old Andrew Cooper on Thursday with five felonies, including driving while intoxicated and causing a death.

Investigators allege Cooper was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign in Sikeston and hit another vehicle head on.

Twenty-two-year-old Abigail Cohen, of Sikeston, died in the Feb. 29 crash.

Cooper was a captain with the Sikeston public safety department. He resigned in May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now