Former Sikeston police officer charged after fatal crash

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) – A former police officer in southeast Missouri is charged in a crash that killed a woman and injured four others, including the officer.

A special prosecutor charged 47-year-old Andrew Cooper on Thursday with five felonies, including driving while intoxicated and causing a death.

Investigators allege Cooper was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign in Sikeston and hit another vehicle head on.

Twenty-two-year-old Abigail Cohen, of Sikeston, died in the Feb. 29 crash.

Cooper was a captain with the Sikeston public safety department. He resigned in May.