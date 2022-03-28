WEST PLAINS, Mo. — An ex-employee of an Ozarks school district has been granted a change of venue for his trial.

Christopher Taylor is charged with Sexual Contact with a Student, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Child Molestation.

Howell County deputies arrested him after a female student reported she had been sexually assaulted.

Taylor was employed by the West Plains R-7 school district but the district ended his employment after the charges came to light.

On Monday, the judge granted the defendant’s motion for a change of venue. Taylor’s trial will now take place in Butler County.