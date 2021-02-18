Former property management employee gets five years probation; ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Layceigh Rae Compton was sentenced in court Thursday afternoon.

Compton was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections but as part of a plea agreement, Greene County Judge Mark Powell suspended the sentence and granted Compton five years probation and was ordered to pay over $51,000 of restitution to the victims.

In December, Compton pleaded guilty to a class C felony of stealing $25,000 or more.

Compton stole money from around 45 different tenants from 2017 through 2018.

