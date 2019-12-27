Former pizzeria owner gets 65 years for child porn

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– The former owner of a St. Louis pizzeria has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography and coercing a minor into sexual activity.

Loren Copp was convicted last year of eight counts of child sexual exploitation and enticement involving four victims.

He was sentenced Friday. Federal prosecutors say Copp groomed and sexually abused two minor females who had been in his custody and recorded sex acts with a cell phone or video recorder.

Copp also convinced others to send him explicit photos. Copp is a former pastor and karate instructor.

