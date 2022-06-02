NIXA, Mo. — Colby Fronterhouse, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in August of 2021, was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Fronterhouse was an assistant principal for Nixa Junior High School when he posed as a 14-year-old girl to encourage a 13-year-old boy to send sexually explicit photos.

A Christian County deputy was contacted by the victim and his father in the fall of 2020. Fronterhouse, posing as a 14-year-old girl, made specific requests to the victim about photos to send and had explicit conversations with him.

Investigators learned Fronterhouse was using a burner phone, but they were still able to trace the account to him. Officers searched his home in January 2021 and arrested him. Investigators said Fronterhouse had access to the victim’s phone number through school records.

Nixa schools fired Fronterhouse after his arrest.

Fronterhouse was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without the chance of parole.