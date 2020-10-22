Former longtime Branson hospital patient honored with new garden

BRANSON, Mo.- Whitney Gross spent nearly 150 days in Cox Medical Center in Branson. On Thursday, the hospital honored Whitney with the creation of a new garden.

During her time at Cox, Whitney underwent 23 surgeries. According to her husband, Dustin Gross, she was released from the hospital on May 1st and passed away on the morning of May 7th.

According to an article written by Tim Church with Branson Tri-Lakes News, Whitney was diagnosed in December 2019 with Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess. His report says Whitney was the only female and just the third case in the world of Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess.

Her first of 23 surgeries began on Christmas Eve, 2019.

“Due to blood infections, doctors were forced to remove multiple muscles and tendons from her arms and legs,” the article states.

Due to her illnesses and COVID-19, Dustin stayed home and remodeled their house, making it easier for Whitney to move around. After a long six months of home renovations and an extended stay hospital visit, The Gross family was all together back home on May 1st.

Just a few days later, Dustin shared this post on Facebook saying,

“It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my sweet wife Whitney Gross passed away this morning at around 4:30 a.m. I done CPR on her until the paramedics got here and they continued working on her for 42 minutes. I’m asking for prayers for our family. #teamwhit #sheshomewithjesus”

Six months later, her family and the Cox Branson community can honor Whitney with a garden called “Whitney’s Garden.”

The Cox Branson staff became close with Whitney; they even celebrated her birthday with her before leaving.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Gross family can do so at Branson Bank, the account is under Whitney Gross’s name.