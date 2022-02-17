LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The foreman of a road district maintenance crew charged in 2016 with multiple felony charges has pleaded guilty to a single charge in a case that drew attention from the Missouri Auditor.

Blaine David Morris was to have gone on trial Monday (2/14/11) on seven charges of receiving stolen property. He entered an Alford plea to one of the counts and the three-day trial was canceled, according to online court records.

An Alford plea is one in which a defendant does not admit the criminal act but admits evidence exists that is likely to convict.

Circuit Judge Johnnie Cox this week assigned Morris to five years of supervised probation, but suspended imposition of a sentence, records indicate.

Morris was one of six former employees and board members of the Buck Prairie Special Road District who were charged after an audit in 2016 rated the district “poor.”

The Lawrence County Prosecuting attorney charged Morris and five others with several counts of receiving stolen property.

Julie Dotson, who was Buck Prairie Special Road District Commissioner in 2016 said accounting issues had come to light in November of 2014.

“The commissioners fired the three employees that had been there since 10, 12 years and resigned themselves and walked out. Plus the bookkeeper,” said Dotson.

Dotson said residents of Lawrence County then became suspicious, calling for an audit.

“What we found was about $65,000 in public dollars going to employees and people involved within the special road district that were inappropriate,” said Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Galloway said employees were making personal purchases with district charge accounts and a commissioner paid his wife directly for services raising concerns about conflict of interests along with several other findings.

“It is quite significant that six people face 23 felony counts after this audit. What that really indicates is that there are some severe mismanagement and severe abuse of power,” Galloway said in 2016.

Only one of the six cases remains pending, according to online court records. Terry Lee Hickman is set for a counsel status hearing on Feb. 23, 2022, on a single count of receiving stolen property. The remaining four cases do not appear in online records, indicating they may have been dismissed.