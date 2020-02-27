Former Joplin officer sentenced in child porn case

by: The Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A former southwest Missouri police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Forty-four-year-old Gary McKinney also was ordered to be on supervised release for the rest of his life and he will be subject to sex offender registration after he leaves prison.

McKinney pleaded guilty in August. He was a Joplin police officer for seven years until May 2006 and also worked in the Webb City and Duquesne police departments.

Investigators found 506 images and 148 videos deemed child pornography on his phone.

