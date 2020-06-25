Former Hillcrest coach sentenced in statutory rape case

SPRINGFIELD,Mo.– Springfield, MO – Former Hillcrest Track and Football Coach Mikael Dwayne Cooper-Falls, who was charged with second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student, pleaded guilty in court June 24, 2020.

Cooper-Falls was sentenced to seven years for second-degree statutory rape and four years for sexual contact with a student under a Suspended Imposition of Sentence.

In his Suspended Imposition of Sentence, Cooper-Falls is required to complete 200 hours of community service in 24 months, complete the Missouri sexual offender program, and he is ordered to no contact with anyone 17 years old or younger unless they are directly related to him.

Cooper-Falls has to pay a $46.oo crime victim fee plus court cost, and the civil judgment for the crime victim’s compensation fund. Failure to make these payments in a timely manner will turn the balance over to Debt Collectors.

In 2019, Cooper-Falls admitted to investigators he engaged in sexual activity with a student.