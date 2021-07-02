Former Harrison, Arkansas band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault

Randell W. Mealer

HARRISON, AR. – Prosecutors in Boone County charged a former Harrison School District employee with 50 counts of 1st-degree felony sexual assault on July 2nd, 2021.

Randell W. Mealer, 56 years old, has been employed as the band director for Harrison Schools, according to his LinkedIn page, since 2006.

Court documents show the victim was a student at Harrison schools when the assaults took place during the 2017-2018 school year.

Mealer used his power and authority to engage in deviant sexual activity or sexual intercourse with the student on at least 50 occasions, according to court documents.

