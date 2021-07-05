Former Harrison, Arkansas band director, charged with sex crimes, found dead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Stone County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office confirms Randall Mealer was found dead Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Mealer was charged with 50 counts of sexual assault on July 2, 2021. The charges were filed in Boone County, Arkansas. Court documents accuse Mealer of assaulting a student while he was employed with the Harrison, Arkansas School District in 2017 and 2018.

Stone County, Arkansas investigators say they are not looking for suspects in Mealer’s death, and they do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now