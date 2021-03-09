Former Greene County Sheriff John Pierpont has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced that former Greene County Sheriff John T. Pierpont has died.

According to a Facebook post, Pierpont was elected sheriff in 1980 and retired from the position in 2000.

“John T helped shape and improve the lives of both the citizens he served and the deputies whose careers began under his mentorship,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pierpont served as president of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association and the National Sheriff’s Association. His father was also Greene County Sheriff in the 1930s.

Below is KOLR10 archive video of Pierpont giving a tour of the Greene County Jail.