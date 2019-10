GREENE COUNTY — An ex-Greene County lieutenant has been found guilty on several charges in connection to sexually abusing a young family member.

After a five-day trial, David Hastings was found guilty of rape, sodomy, and child molestation.

As well as enticing a child.

There are also various other charges involving marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hastings could spend the rest of his life in prison.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 20.