Former Governor Mike Huckabee in the Ozarks

OZARKS — The Boys and Girls Clubs across the Ozarks are a great place for kids to have fun, but they’re also a place for kids to learn.

That’s a message former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee had today while visiting one of the clubs in Branson.

“When you hear about kids getting into trouble, whether it is getting into trouble because of gangs or getting into trouble because of drugs, you know we can whine about that all we want to but the real solution is give them an alternative,” Fmr. Gov. Huckabee said. “So when the kids come here they’re supervised, they’re in a protected environment and they’re having a good time, but they’re having a good time doing something productive for their long-term future.”

Huckabee is visiting the Ozarks ahead of the club’s “Thanks 4 Giving” gala tomorrow night which is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Huckabee will be the guest speaker for the event.