Former Fort Leonard Wood youth minister guilty of child sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A former youth ministry director and Army National Guard officer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to sexually abusing minors.

According to a press release from the Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore, 42-year-old David McKay of Waynesville sexually abused four minors over several years while he was director of the youth ministry at Fort Leonard Wood.

McKay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor.

According to the release, the victims ranged from ages 11 to 17, and the abuse happened on several occasions from 2010 through 2017. The plea agreement states the sexual abuse happened on base and at various locations around Pulaski County. The victims also reported being abused during the youth group’s ski trips to Colorado and on camping trips at Fort Leonard Wood.

Federal statutes state McKay is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The release states a sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.