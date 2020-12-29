Former Fair Play employee sentenced, ordered to pay back over $78k to the city

FAIR PLAY, Mo.- A former Fair Play city employee has been sentenced for stealing funds from the city.

Amy Gay Buckley pleaded guilty to multiple forgery and stealing charges and was sentenced to between 5 and 10 years on each of 6 counts. A Polk County judge suspended execution of those sentences and placed her on supervised probation for 5 years.

She also was ordered to pay more than $78,000 restitution, beginning in January at $200 a month.

According to a press release from Fair Play officials, the stealing happened in late April and early May 2019.