Former dining manager at Fort Leonard Wood pleads guilty to stealing more than $69,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A former general manager of the hospital dining facility at Fort Leonard Wood pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing more than $69,000 from the cash registers.

According to the Acting United States Attorney Teresa A. Moore for the Western District of Missouri, 53-year-old Gregory Arthur Norton of Springfield pleaded in federal court to one count of theft of public money.

Norton worked for a company contracted to provide food services to the patients and staff of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. He worked there from August 2015 through July 2018.

During a 2018 audit, significant cash discrepancies were totaling $78,320. According to a press release, the discrepancies were identified as being related to large unexplained voids conducted at the cash register Point of Sale (“POS”) systems, which began in November 2015 and ended in March 2018.

The report found that Norton was present and working in the dining facility during the loss of at least $69,025. Witnesses shared Norton would work unusual hours and often stayed longer than normal for his position. Norton worked as a general manager and fulfilled duties like managing payroll for the employees, managing the budget, reviewing financial statements and tracking operating expenses for the hospital dining area, the closeout of all cash drawers, and the preparation and verification of the daily cash deposit.

“Norton admitted he conducted fraudulent voids at the POS systems from August 2015 to March 31, 2018. Norton used his manager code to authorize the voids and stole the voided amount of cash. Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, Norton must pay $69,025 in restitution to the government,” the release states.

Federal statutes say Norton is subject to serve up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.