Former Deputy will return to court for the second time

MARSHFIELD, MO. – A former Webster County Sheriff’s deputy will return to court on Dec. 30 for a trial setting on child sex charges after he pleaded guilty last week to separate charges of child molestation.

According to online court records, Brent Grey, 50, of Marshfield is to be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2020 under a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to three of the original eight charges: child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Grey was arrested in 2018 after the Greene County Department of Social Service’s Children’s Division received a hotline pertaining to allegations of child molestation against Grey.

The allegations were made by a juvenile female, according to the Webster County probable cause statement. In the allegation made by the female, she said Grey would touch and massage her when she was 10 or 11 years old. She also said Grey made her touch his genitals.

Grey was terminated from his position with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Webster County Sheriff’s Office press.

In the second case against Grey, he is accused of six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. Court documents in that case state that more than 1,000 images found on Grey’s phone were child pornography.

He is to be court on Dec. 30 for trial setting that case.