POCAHONTAS, Ar. —The woman that killed a former Arkansas State Senator at her home will spend the next 50 years in prison.

Rebecca O’Donnell previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of a former Arkansas senator, Linda Collins.

During a court hearing Thursday, O’Donnell changed her plea to guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

She also pleaded “no contest” to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder.