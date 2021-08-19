Former Bolivar teacher pleads guilty to felony stalking of a student

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A former Bolivar High School teacher pleaded guilty to stalking a student on Thursday.

According to court documents, Tania Dickey-Driskill admitted to stalking a male student at the high school through the TikTok app and agreed to surrender her teaching license.

The victim’s mother found the suggestive messages on her son’s phone, then reported the interactions to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in February 2020.

Dickey-Driskill received a 4-year suspended sentence with five years probation. She will not go to prison unless she violates her probation.