Former Aurora business owner pleads guilty in fraud scheme

by: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A South Carolina man who formerly owned businesses in Missouri has pleaded guilty to three schemes fraud schemes involving millions of dollars.

Fifty-year-old old Russell Grundy, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, admitted Thursday that he made several false claims in dealing with businesses involving the development or use of advanced technologies.

Grundy, formerly of Aurora, Missouri, also admitted he made false statements on a loan application. Prosecutors say Grundy used millions of dollars he received from the schemes for himself.

