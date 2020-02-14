Former assistant principal sentenced to 2 years of probation

by: The Associated Press

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) – A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one count of second-degree harassment in which she didn’t admit guilt but accepted that there’s enough evidence to convict her.

In addition to probation, she also agreed to voluntarily surrender her teacher’s license. She originally faced other charges, including second-degree statutory rape.

Charging documents say she had sexual encounters with the student in April and May of 2018 at her home.

She was working at Ste. Genevieve High School at the time.

