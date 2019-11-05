Ford to pump $400 million into Kansas City plant

San Antonio, TX., Oct 01,2014—The all-new 2015 Ford F150 on the streets of San Antonio and off-road in the Texas back country, where media are driving the toughest, smartest, most capable F-150 ever. Regardless of model configuration or engine choice, every F-150 customer benefits from up to 700 pounds of weight savings with its high-strength steel frame and high-strength, military-grade aluminum alloy body. The 2015 Ford F-150 also introduces an all-new available 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine with Auto-Start Stop and 11 class exclusive smart features that include available remote release tailgate with the click of the key fob, LED headlamps, 360 degree camera system and more. Photo by: Sam VarnHagen

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Ford plans to devote $6 billion toward its manufacturing plants, including $400 million at the Claycomo assembly plant near Kansas City. The decision is in response to negotiations with the United Autoworkers Union. A 40-day nationwide strike by General Motors led to deals between the UAW and other auto manufacturers.

Ford’s move is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs, but Kansas City’s slice is unknown. Media reports say the Kansas City investment will go toward the production of an all-new F-150 pickup.

The Claycomo plant, which opened in 1951, currently has about 7,250 employees.

