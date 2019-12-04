For the love of Christmas lights, please be safe decorating this season

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Here are four basic tips to help keep you safe when decorating this holiday season.

  1. Pinpoint one person to keep watch at all times.
  2. . Grasp the ladder. Always have someone hold onto the ladder so it doesn’t move.
  3. Watch out for slippery roofs. Try to hang lights on a sunny day with no bad weather in sight and make sure to wear the proper attire.
  4. Check out all electrical outlets. Make sure your outlets can handle all the lights plugged in so no fire is started.

Fire Captain Chris Wescoat has seen a few light hanging accidents over his nine years.

Gabris landscaping owner Jeff Gabris said that’s why his team makes safety their top priority by making sure all electrical outlets can take the new electricity.

