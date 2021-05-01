For the first time since 2019, Artfest returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After skipping a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Springfield’s Artfest returned to Historic Walnut Street in downtown Springfield.

“We have the 40th Artfest, which we are excited to welcome back for 2021,” said Jennifer Moseley, events manager for the Downtown Springfield Association. “So far, the response has been really great. People seem to be really enjoying themselves, and then our vendors, they’ve been doing really well too.”

“So the pandemic forced me to go online,” said Bill McKenney, who is a vendor. ” That’s why I like doing shows, every person or practically every person walks by, you know I see them just kind of skid to a stop and say ‘Oh my god, this is amazing.'”

“I think I learned a lot just by going and talking to the artists, and each person had a different thing to talk to me about,” said Melisa Ellis, a Missouri State University student. “And there are paintings and jewelry. There’s just so many different kinds of artistry in Springfield and I think it’s really cool.”

“I just think it is such a positive thing you know, and it’s not only painting and clay and that kind of thing but music,” said Moseley. “It’s just so uplifting, and I think it just makes people feel good. That’s the best part, especially in the times that we’re facing right now.”

Artfest will be back Sunday, May 2, starting at 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased online.